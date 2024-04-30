'PM Modi Remembers Maharashtra Only When BJP Is Losing Elections': Nana Patole

Nana Patole | Photo Credit: Twitter/@NANA_PATOLE

Congress state President, Nana Patole, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he did not remember Maharashtra while stealing investments, projects, and jobs from the state. Amid election days, PM Modi frequently visits Maharashtra. Nana Patole alleged that Modi came to Solapur five times but failed to bring five jobs to the city.

Ahead of the elections PM Modi on Monday addressed rallies in Solapur, Satara, and Pune on Monday. Patole alleged that Modi's frequent visits to Maharashtra show that the BJP is losing the election.

"Modi did not remember Maharashtra while stealing the big projects from the state, nor did he remember Maharashtra while lifting the onion export policy. Now, when he realized that the BJP is losing in Maharashtra, Modi remembers the well-being of the state. But the citizens of Maharashtra are wise," said Patole.

Patole targeted Modi, saying, "No one can defeat Modi in telling lies. Modi alleges that Congress is finishing reservation, but Congress is the party that started giving reservation after independence. People will not believe the BJP, which deceived the Dhangar, Adivasi, and Maratha communities by not giving reservation."

Patole said that Modi's MPs and Ministers publicly stated that they would change the reservation once they won 400 seats, but Modi changed his language as soon as he realized that the people would make the BJP sit at home. The real opponents of reservation are BJP, RSS, and Narendra Modi, and if they get a chance, they will change the constitution.

"Narendra Modi is making another false statement that the Congress party has insulted Dalit leaders. Former President Ram Nath Kovind was not invited by Narendra Modi to the foundation-laying ceremony of the new Parliament building.", slammed Nana Patole.

"His Excellency President Draupadi Murmu was not invited to the inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya or the new Parliament building because she belongs to a tribal community. Is it not an insult to her?", questioned Nana Patole

"In the last 10 years, there has been a huge increase in atrocities against Dalit, backward, and minority communities in the country. Modi may have forgotten, but the public has not.BJP leaders had insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, and other great leaders", said Nana Patole.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Solapur five times in five years but could not provide employment to even five people. Nana Patole said that the city gets water once every seven days. "Har Ghar Nal, Nal Mein Jal," Modi's scheme has failed in Solapur. Nal Hai Par Nal Mein Jal Nahi in Solapur, alleged Patole.