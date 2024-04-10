'Accident Or Deliberate Attempt To Kill': Congress Demands Detailed Investigation After Nana Patole's Accident At Bhandara

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole | PTI

Congress demanded detail investigation in the car accident issue of Nana Patole. It also demanded to increase security of Nana Patole and other important leaders of the Congress party in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress has written a letter to Director general of Police Rashmi Shukla and election commission about it.

Nana Patole's car met in a accident in Tuesday night at Karda village, Bhandara during his election campaign. Congress leader Atul Londhe raised suspicion on the accident. He raised question that was it accident or deliberate attempt to kill Patole. Investigation in needs to be done. Moreover, security should be beefed up of Congress leaders in Maharashtra.

Letter Urges Immediate Inquiry And Enhanced Security for Congress Leaders

In a letter written to Rashmi Shukla, Londhe said " Nana Patole is an important leader of State Congress. Therefore, immediate attention should be given to the incident and inquiry should be done. Patole will have to travel various part of the state for election campaign therefore police should take proper care in future."

" Not only Patole but other leaders of the Congress like Prithviraj Chavan, Vijay Vaddetiwar and Balasaheb Thorat will have to campaign for election. Therefore, Security should be increased of these leaders too." Londhe added.

Nana Patole's Car Accident In Bhandara

Maharashtra state Congress President Nana Patole car met with a accident in Bhandara district when he was returning from poll campaign. The Congress leader had a close shave as the car he was seated stuck by speeding truck. The reason behind the incident is yet to be investigated but initial reports suggest it may have been due to the truck losing control.