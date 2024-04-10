Nana Patole Accident: Maharashtra Congress Chief's Car Hit By Speeding Truck in Horrific Crash In Bhandara; Party Alleges Foul Play

Nana Patole Accident: Maharashtra Congress Chief's Car Meets With Accident In Bhandara; Party Alleges Foul Play |

Bhandara: Maharashtra State Congress President Nana Patole met a harrowing accident on his return journey from Bhandara on Tuesday. The crash that occurred when a truck collided with his car, left his vehicle completely wrecked. Despite the devastation, Patole emerged with minor injuries in the crash.

Late Tuesday, while returning from a campaign event in the Bhandara-Gondiya parliamentary constituency, Congress candidate Prashant Padole and State Chief Nana Patole met with a terrifying collision with a speeding truck, causing major damage to their vehicle. Fortunately, Patole's injuries were minor, though the incident has ignited intense political discourse.

Bhandara | Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole's car met with an accident near Bhilwara village, near Bhandara city. A truck hit his car from the backside. Nana Patole escaped this accident. No one was injured in the accident.



Congress Alleges Foul Play

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe raised suspicions about the accident, stating it might have been an attempt on Patole's life. He further informed that the incident took place near Karda village in Bhandara district, alleging the truck intentionally targeted Patole's car, prompting questions about political motives and the safety of opposition leaders.

In a post on X, Londhe said the accident occurred near Karda village in Bhandara district. He claimed that a truck hit Patole's car and tried to crush it. "This is a serious incident and there is room for doubt if it was an attempt on his life. Does the BJP want to win elections by finishing off opposition leaders?" he asked.

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole himself shared a video message giving information about the crash. While speaking on the deadly crash, Patole confirmed that it looked like the truck driver deliberately dashed into his car causing major damage to the vehicle.

He further informed that no one was hurt in the accident, but the car was completely damage. However, local police is investigating in the matter to find out whether it was an accident or an attempt to deliberately cause harm to him.

Congress Contesting From Bhandara After 25 Years

The Congress party has fielded a candidate in the Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency after a 25-year wait. Dr Prashant Padole, contesting with the party's progressive agenda, has embarked on an extensive voter outreach campaign, aiming to connect with constituents across every village in the constituency. Through various engagements, Padole stressed the importance of voting conscientiously, garnering enthusiastic support from party members.

Expressing optimism over his win, Dr Prashant Padole stated that he believes a Congress candidate will secure victory in the upcoming elections after 25 years.