 Congress Demands BJP Sudhir Mungantiwar's Candidature Be Cancelled Over His Derogatory Remarks During Chandrapur Rally
At the PM’s maiden election rally in Maharashtra on Monday evening, Mungantiwar referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 12:28 AM IST
Mumbai:

"My father and Devendra Fadnavis parents were arrested and put behind the bar during emergency for 19 months. a man was thrown into the burning truck during Sikh riots in front of his small children and wife. Brother and sister were forcefully made to sleep naked on one bed during riots and these Congress people are talking about democracy." Said Mungantiwar in his speech. "Congress leaders were demanding not to hang Afzal Guru who was accused in parliament attack." alleged Mungantiwar.

According to Congress, forest minister of Maharashtra and Candidate of Chandrapur constituency, Sudhir Munguntiwar has violated all the limits. his language was instigating and violated the rules of model code of conduct.

Complainant Atul Londhe said " Mungantiwar used insulting and instigating language against Congress party. He purposely tried to spread hatred and differences in the society. His speech is not only objectionable but sowing poison in the society. Mungantiwar also used objectionable and insulting language about women."

"Mungantiwar also spread wrong message in the society and his act is violation of model code of conduct and misguiding voters. Therefore, his candidature should be cancelled." Said Londhe.

While defending himself Mungantiwar said " My speech had background of Sikh riots to highlight how people were tortured. But Congress is scared of Monday's rally, Congress has hired a big advertisement team to spread propaganda." Moreover, Nana Patole demanded immediate arrest of Sudhir Munguntiwar.

