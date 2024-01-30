Sudhir Mungantiwar Hails Nashik's Environmental Champions |

"Nashik residents have long been champions of environmental conservation and biodiversity preservation. The city's environmental organisations have tirelessly expanded and fortified the movement for environmental protection," said State Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, expressing confidence that the city would emerge as a leader in vulture conservation in the state.

Mungantiwar made these remarks as the chief guest during a ceremony held at the Kusumagraj Memorial on Monday to honour social workers who are working in the field of environmental conservation. The event was organised by various environmentalists and nature-loving organisations. Also present at the ceremony were MLA Devyani Farande, Chief Forest Conservator Rishikesh Ranjan, and Sarpanch Dattu Dhage of Belgaon Dhaga village.

Addressing the gathering, Mungantiwar emphasised the urgent need to protect and conserve the environment from the adverse impacts of human activities. He urged environmental and nature-loving social organisations to take proactive measures in this regard. Manoj Sathe initiated the event, which was moderated by Tushar Pingle and Deepa Bramhecha.

Nashik's commitment to environmental conservation and its active participation in environmental protection initiatives highlight the city's dedication to preserving nature for future generations, said Mungantiwar.