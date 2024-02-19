Draw Inspiration From Vilasrao Deshmukh's Commitment To Congress: Nana Patole In Latur |

Days after a setback due to the departure of former CM Ashok Chavan from Congress, party leaders united in Latur to unveil a statue of late CM Vilasrao Deshmukh on Sunday.

Efforts are being made to undermine the ideals of Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu, Mahatma Phule, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday, urging party workers to get inspired by late chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh and work towards saving democracy in India.

"Vilasrao Deshmukh used to say that 'Congress is a movement, nobody can finish it'. Young party workers should keep this in mind and start working from today. We have to bring back Congress to power," he said, adding that there is a need to save the Constitution and democracy in the country.

He was speaking at an event here to unveil a statue of late CM Deshmukh.

Patole accuses BJP

Patole accused the BJP of working to weaken democracy by splitting opposition parties. Referring to the departure of former CM Ashok Chavan from Congress, he claimed that the party's state unit has emerged stronger as its one faction has stepped aside.

Patole claimed that efforts are being made to destroy the ideals of icons like Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu, Mahatma Phule, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Ex-CM Deshmukh's son and Latur city MLA Amit Deshmukh also spoke at the event, underscoring the need for party workers to work for the common people.

"We have to bring back the glorious days of Yashwantrao Chavan, Vasantrao Naik, Sharad Pawar and Vilasrao Deshmukh by winning the people's trust," he said.

Recalling his father's deep bond with the Congress, the legislator said once the party had decided to take "action" against him. "At that time, Vilasrao had told journalists, 'You can remove me from the party but how will you remove Congress from my blood?'" The MLA also scotched speculation about him quitting Congress. "I have told reporters that I am fine wherever I am," he said.

Riteish breaks down remembering his father

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Sunday said people of Maharashtra have a lot of expectations from his MLA brother Amit Deshmukh.

Riteish was speaking at the event to unveil the statue of his late father and former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

During his speech, Riteish broke down remembering his father.

"It has been 12 years since my father passed away," Riteish said in a choking voice.

He was immediately comforted by his elder brother and Amit Deshmukh, the Congress MLA from Latur City.

Riteish thanked his uncle Dilip Deshmukh for always standing with his family.

"I have never told this to my uncle, but today I want to tell him in front of all that I love him very much," the actor said.

"This stage shows an example of the ideal relationship between an uncle and his nephew," he added.

Addressing his brother Amit, Riteish said the people of Latur and Maharashtra have a lot of expectations from him.