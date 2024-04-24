Nanded: Nana Patole Slams Ashok Chavan, Accuses Him Of Exploiting Congress, Says 'Not Qualified To Comment On Me' |

Replying to former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan's criticism of Congress State President Nana Patole, he said that Chavan is not eligible to speak about him as he has always used Congress party for his personal benefits.

Chavan had said that if Patole had not resigned, the Mahavikas Aghadi government would not have collapsed.

Patole was in Nanded on Tuesday, participating in the campaign for Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Vasantrao Chavan. During this time, he spoke with the media at the District Congress Committee office in New Mondha.

"'Chavan is not qualified to comment on me. He has consistently exploited the Congress party for personal gain. I hold all the information regarding his wrongdoings, and I will reveal them to the public when the time is right," Patole said.

Patole further said that Chavan had the lucrative ministry of Public Work Department, but he was upset after losing the ministry.

He worked against Congress, when he was in Congress. Now, he has joined BJP, but the BJP MLA Prashant Bamb during the assembly elections had disclosed the misdeed of Chavan in front of the people. I am having more information about it with me," Patole added.