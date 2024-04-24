Pune News: Criminals Arrested After Dramatic Chase, Gunfire Exchange; Crime Branch Team Rewarded With ₹1 Lakh | Representative pic

In a scene reminiscent of a Bollywood film, the sleuths of the crime branch of Pune City Police arrested two youngsters, including a history-sheeter, following a dramatic chase that involved gunfire exchange.

According to the information received, the duo has been identified as Ajinkya, also known as Navnath Nilesh Wadkar (18), and Ketan Suraj Salunke. A country-made pistol was seized from Wadkar, who resides in the Janta Vasahat slum near Parvati Hill.

Acting on a tip-off, the police launched a search in the Paud area for Wadkar, who was wanted in an armed robbery case lodged at the Sinhagad Police Station.

At around 11am on Tuesday, cops spotted Wadkar and his aide riding a two-wheeler from Kharwade village to Pune city. A police team began chasing them on private two-wheelers. Meanwhile, when the cops attempted to intercept them near Mutha ghat, Wadkar allegedly threw his cell phone towards the police team and swiftly made a U-turn to evade capture on his two-wheeler.

As the police team attempted to intercept Wadkar again, he collided with the cops and attempted to flee on foot. However, the police continued the pursuit. On the Mutha–Bahuli road, he purportedly fired a bullet towards the police team from his country-made pistol. In response, a cop discharged three rounds at him.

Subsequently, the police arrested Wadkar and Salunke, and a new offence for attacking the police was filed against them at the Paud Police Station.

Following the arrest, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for the crime branch team.