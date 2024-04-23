Pune Shocker: School Peon Booked For Showing Porn Video To 10-Year-Old Boy | Representational Image

In a shocking incident, the Pune Police have booked a peon for allegedly sexually harassing a 10-year-old student by forcing him to see a porn video on his cellphone on the school premises. The FIR was filed on April 19 after the minor narrated the ordeal to the parents.

According to the police, the peon forced the child to see the porn video on his mobile. The complaint filed by the student’s mother states that the accused asked the boy whether he liked movies. He then allegedly asked the boy to come to the school toilet where he said he would show him a film. The boy refused to go with the peon, and when the accused tried to force him, he fled from the spot.

Later, the accused approached the boy in his classroom and said he would show him a film there. He then allegedly opened a porn website on his cellphone. The boy later told his parents about the incident.

The police have booked the accused under Section 12 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and launched a probe.