Pune: Fire Breaks Out At Sports Facility In Mukundnagar (VIDEO)

A fire erupted at the Keshav Venkatesh Chaphekar Sports Hall in Mukundnagar, Maharashtra Mandal on Tuesday at around 10.13am.

Pune Fire Brigade spokesperson informed that personnel with three fire brigade vehicles managed to bring the fire under control. The firefighters also ensured the safety of the players and teachers present for the game.

Unfortunately, sports materials along with mattresses, foam, electric wires, computers, CCTV, and other office items were damaged in the fire. Additionally, the gymnastic equipment was burnt. The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Fire breaks out at three-storey building

This comes a day after a fire broke out at a grocery shop on the ground floor of a three-storey building in the Raviwar Peth area of Pune City on Monday morning, said officials.

Upon receiving the information, a fire brigade team from the Pune Fire Department reached the spot and started dousing the fire.

A thick plume of smoke was seen billowing from the building.

The fire brigade team controlled the fire with the help of three fire tender vehicles and one water tanker, said an official from the Pune Fire Department. The official added that no injury or casualty was reported from the incident.

The extent of the damage caused by the fire and what caused it are not known immediately.

More information is awaited.