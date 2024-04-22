Pune News: Mural Painting Exhibition Promotes Voter Awareness At Collector's Office (VIDEOS) | Sourced

Mural paintings, created by students of Abhinav Kala Mahavidyalaya in Pune to raise awareness about voting, were exhibited at the Collector's Office. The exhibition was inaugurated by Pune Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar on Monday. Pune District Collector and District Election Officer Suhas Diwase, Resident Deputy Collector Jyoti Kadam, Deputy District Election Officer Meenal Kalaskar, and many others were present on the occasion.

Pulkundwar stated, "The Election Commission strives to ensure that every citizen participates in the celebration of democracy and that eligible voters are not deprived of voting. Citizens should also celebrate the day as a celebration of democracy and not as a holiday."

He appealed that the young generation has the power to bring change in society and that the new voters should exercise their right to vote in every election.

Pulkundwar also commended the students for conveying the message of voting through art. He expressed his belief that this exhibition will definitely inspire visitors to vote.

Diwase emphasised that art is an effective medium for conveying messages to a maximum number of citizens.

"Therefore, posters prepared by students will be useful for voter awareness. Through the pictures presented in the exhibition, the message of voting will reach more voters. This artwork will be displayed in various government offices using other media," he said.