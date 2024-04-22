 Pune News: Over 50 Students Preparing For JEE, NEET At Coaching Centre In Khed Hospitalised After Food Poisoning
HomePunePune News: Over 50 Students Preparing For JEE, NEET At Coaching Centre In Khed Hospitalised After Food Poisoning

Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the food poisoning, with food samples being sent for laboratory testing

ANIUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Over 50 students from a private coaching centre in Khed tehsil of Pune district were hospitalised allegedly due to food poisoning, police said on Monday.

The incident on Sunday night. The condition of the students was stable, and they were discharged after primary check-ups and treatment, a senior police officer said.

The coaching centre offers coaching for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering and all India pre-medical entrance, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and provides boarding facilities to over 500 students.

"After dinner last night, some students started complaining of food poisoning following which they were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment," Rajkumar Kendre, Senior Police inspector at Khed Police station of Pune (Rural), said today.

"With some primary check-ups and treatment, students were discharged from the hospital," he said.

Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the food poisoning, with food samples being sent for laboratory testing, he added.

