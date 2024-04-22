 Pune Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Four-Storey Building In Raviwar Peth
The commercial building has various kinds of small and big shops

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Pune Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Four-Storey Building In Raviwar Peth

A massive fire broke out at a grocery shop on the ground floor of a four-storey building in the Raviwar Peth area of Pune on Monday morning.

Upon receiving the information at 5:10am, a fire brigade team comprising four fire tender vehicles and one water tanker from the Pune Fire Department reached the spot.

A thick plume of smoke was seen billowing from the building.

The firefighters wore self-contained breathing apparatus and first checked whether anyone was trapped inside the building or the shop before dousing the fire from all sides.

Since the shop had a large stock of goods and there were other shops and residential houses around it, the firefighters took care to prevent the fire from spreading to other places and got the fire under control in about an hour.

As the amount of smoke was heavy, the firefighters used exhaust blowers to evacuate the nearby residents to a safe place.

The exact cause of the fire is not known, but luckily no one was injured.

The commercial building has various kinds of small and big shops.

