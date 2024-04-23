10 Pictures Of Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Adorned With Sunflowers, Mangoes, Grapes, And More

By: Megha Yadav | April 23, 2024

During Grapes Festival aka Draksha Mahotsav, Dagdusheth is adorned with over 2000 kgs of grapes on Sankashti Chaturthi

All the offered vegetables and fruits are later distributed at city hospitals and needy people

Mogra Festival - During this festival, Bappa is immersed in Vasantik Utee, sourced from the South and mogra flowers

Sunflower Festival is a vibrant celebration featuring a colorful array of sunflowers adorning the temple inside and out

These sunflowers are used for decoration do not produce oil seeds and they are used only for decoration purposes

Bappa adorned with mogra flowers on Mogra festival

Sheshnag themed decoration made by flowers

Mango Festival marks Akshaya Tritiya and thousands of mangoes adorn the temple interior

During fruits festival, different types of fruits are offered and decorated

Prasad of Modaks in front of the deity during Ganesh Utsav