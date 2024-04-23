10 Pictures Of Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Adorned With Sunflowers, Mangoes, Grapes, And More

By: Megha Yadav | April 23, 2024
During Grapes Festival aka Draksha Mahotsav, Dagdusheth is adorned with over 2000 kgs of grapes on Sankashti Chaturthi
All the offered vegetables and fruits are later distributed at city hospitals and needy people
Mogra Festival - During this festival, Bappa is immersed in Vasantik Utee, sourced from the South and mogra flowers
Sunflower Festival is a vibrant celebration featuring a colorful array of sunflowers adorning the temple inside and out
These sunflowers are used for decoration do not produce oil seeds and they are used only for decoration purposes
Bappa adorned with mogra flowers on Mogra festival
Sheshnag themed decoration made by flowers
Mango Festival marks Akshaya Tritiya and thousands of mangoes adorn the temple interior
During fruits festival, different types of fruits are offered and decorated
Prasad of Modaks in front of the deity during Ganesh Utsav