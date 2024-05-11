Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NMMC Organises Programmes To Encourage Voter Participation |

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation (NMMC) is pulling out all stops to get maximum participation from citizens as the city goes in election mode. From having mascots to conducting street plays, the civic body is conducting special Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program to motivate residents to cast their precious vote during the Thane Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 20.

One of the measures which already became popular in the city are the Four mascots. The specially designed human mascots are roaming the city streets to spread awareness about elections and importance of casting one’s vote.

One of the measure adopted by the civic administration is to have vibrant colored mascots. The life size mascots donning fluorescent color has banners and important information pertaining to election printed on the front and rear side.

“The mascots are very huge in size therefore makes it easily visible for citizens. On the rear side of the mascot citizens are informed about the importance of casting their votes whereas on the front information like the Q R code for the voter helpline number is provided,” said an official.

The mascot is observed by civic officials to have garnered lot of attention as citizens are excited to take selfies with them. Street play is also being used as a strong medium to promote the importance of voting in the election.

Accordingly, corporation has identified spots frequented by residents for organising the streetplays. The locations identified includes, Mini Seashore Vashi, Sector 9 Market Vashi, sector 15 market Vashi, sector 10 Vashi Chowk.

In Nerul the plays are being conducted at railway station premises, sector 10 east, Nerul village, Nerul sector 20 Chowk etc. Spots popular amongst residents in Ghansoli, Digha and Belapur and even bus stands will also be having similar street plays. “Street plays and mascots are a medium to make residents aware about their rights and duties towards safeguarding the Constitution,” said an official.