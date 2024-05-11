 Maharashtra: CBI Court Sentences EPFO Officials To 5 Years Imprisonment For Bribery In Nagpur
During trial, 15 Witnesses were examined and 60 documents were exhibited by the prosecution during trial which resulted in conviction.

Saturday, May 11, 2024
The Special Judge for CBI Cases, Nagpur has sentenced Shri Surendra V. Azad, then Regional PF Commissioner-II, EPFO, Nagpur and Shri Ajay Bhalchandra Pahade, then  Enforcement Officer/Inspector, O/o Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Employees Provident Fund Organization(EPFO), Nagpur to 05 years’ Rigorous Imprisonment with total fine of Rs. 4.0 lakh in a case of bribery. 

CBI had registered a case   against the accused Shri A.B. Pahade, Enforcement Officer, EPFO, Nagpur on a complaint lodged with CBI on 15.03.2019 against the allegations that accused  demanded bribe from complainant  to clear pending audits of his father’s firm i.e. M/s M S Industrial Services, Nagpur, without hurdles.  Accused had accepted the bribe demanded bribe.

After completion of  investigation, CBI had filed charge sheet on 30.03.2020 against both accused. The Court, after trial found the both accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly. During trial, 15 Witnesses were examined and 60 documents were exhibited by the prosecution during trial which resulted in conviction.

