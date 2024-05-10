Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 31 Elderly, 3 PWD’s Avail ECI’s Home Voting Facility

Voting | Representational Image

Mumbai: A total of 34 voters including 31 aged above 85-years and three differently-abled people or persons with disabilities (PwD’s) from the Mira-Bhayandar (145) assembly segment casted their votes from home for the Thane (25) Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

In a pioneering initiative, the Election Commission of India (ECI), has provided the facility of home voting for the elderly (aged 85 years or above) and PwD’s (with 40 percent disability) in the Lok Sabha elections-2024. Around 5,059 citizens including those aged above 85 years and PwD’s were eligible in the twin-city to avail the home voting facility.

Only 37 citizens including 34 elders and three differently-abled people gave their consent for availing the home voting facility by duly filing the form 12D application. However, two elderly voters unfortunately passed away and one of them had to be hospitalized, limiting the number of applicants to 34 who were intimated about the date and time of visit by the block level officers.

Five teams were deputed to conduct the door-to-door visits. In the voting from home process which began from 7 am and continued till 6 pm on Thursday, the citizens casted their votes through postal ballots from the comfort of their homes in the presence of polling agents.

The entire process took place with the active involvement of a full contingent of polling staff and security personnel while maintaining the secrecy of voting in a diligent manner. The voters who exercised their franchise expressed gratitude to the EC for introducing the facility which according to them showed commitment towards a more equitable and representative democracy, where every citizen's voice matters, irrespective of physical limitations or age. Meanwhile the regular voting for the Thane Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled to be held in the fifth phase on 20, May.