Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Visually Impaired 100-Yr-Old Man Casts Vote Under 'Home Vote' Initiative Of EC In Srinagar

Srinagar: A visually impaired 100-year-old man cast 'home vote' for the first time in Meer Behreen area of Zadibal constituency, Dal Lake, Srinagar on Tuesday.

'Home Vote' Initiative

This was made possible through the 'home vote' initiative, a doorstep facility designed for elderly or specially-abled people.

Presiding officer Sharafat Ali Khan said, "We have done it for the first time. This 'home voting' tells itself about the democracy in India. A few of the senior citizens, PwD voters are in Srinagar for whom this 'home voting' is being arranged. We are here for three votes that are to be cast today. In three days, we have to cast 16 votes."

He further said that the government of India has kept a provision for 'home voting'. "This provision has also been kept for the general polling on May 13. This provision has been kept for senior citizens and physically disabled persons. Consent had been taken for them from them for 'home voting' and based on that, we are doing it," he added.

The recent introduction of the home voting facility by the Election Commission of India (ECI)) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has marked a milestone in the electoral process, particularly for those facing physical challenges.

Voting In Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 5 Lok Sabha seats, including Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur, and Jammu. The voting in Jammu and Kashmir is being held in five phases.

Voting in the Anantnag-Rajouri PC in Jammu and Kashmir was rescheduled to Phase 6. The Election Commission of India deferred the polls for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency scheduled for May 7 and fixed May 25 as a new date.

Lok Sabha Elections

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, running from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes and results will be declared on June 4.

Voting in Udhampur and Jammu was conducted in the first two phases of the general elections--on April 19 and 26. Polling for the remaining seats will be held on May 13 (Srinagar) and Baramulla (May 20).