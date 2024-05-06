'Attack On IAF Convoy Stuntbaazi, Pre-Planned To Help BJP': Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's Remarks On J&K Ambush Stir Row; Watch

Jammu: Several people were detained for questioning on Sunday as a massive search operation for terrorists behind the IAF convoy attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered the second day.

#WATCH | Search operation continues in Surankote area of Poonch in J&K. Indian Army vehicles patrolling the area.



An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in Poonch district on May 4. One IAF soldier succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Many suspects… pic.twitter.com/J6kaxVkGV2 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, and senior officers of the Army and intelligence agencies visited the ambush spot in the Surankote area. The Army also conducted aerial surveillance.

Punjab CM Comment Stirs Up A Controversy

But even as Intelligence sources said the attack on the convoy was the handiwork of four Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists trained by Sajid Jutt, Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi stoked a controversy after he said that the attack was a pre-election stunt by the BJP.

Attack on IAF convoy is just stunts; these are planned attack, Whenever election comes, it is done to ensure BJP's win: Former Punjab CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/K13cHaULEc — IANS (@ians_india) May 5, 2024

Steps Taken By The Indian Army After The Attack

Five IAF personnel were injured in the attack on Saturday evening near Shahsitar and one of them later succumbed to injuries at a military hospital. The attackers are believed to have fled to a forest after the attack, sources said. Besides AK assault rifles, the terrorists also used a USmade M4 carbine and steel bullets to cause maximum casualties, the officials added. Teams of Para Commandos have been deployed in the search operation. The IAF has identified the deceased IAF personnel as Corporal Vikky Pahade and expressed condolences to his family.

Terrorist Attacks In Poonch & Rajouri

The border district of Poonch, along with adjoining Rajouri, has witnessed major terrorist attacks over the past two years. The region was peaceful between 2003 and 2021. The officials suspect the involvement of the same group of terrorists who ambushed troops in adjoining Bufliaz on December 21 last year, leaving four soldiers dead and three injured. One of the trucks in the IAF convoy bore the maximum brunt of the attack, with several bullets hitting its windscreen and side.

Punjab CM Channi's Charge Against The BJP

Accusing the BJP of orchestrating such incidents, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi alleged that such attacks are premeditated and executed to bolster the BJP's electoral prospects .

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the attack and described it as a 'cowardly' act.

जम्मू कश्मीर के पुंछ में हमारी सेना के काफिले पर कायराना और दुस्साहसी आतंकी हमला बहुत ही शर्मनाक है, दुखद है।



शहीद जवान को मैं अपनी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं और उनके शोकसंतप्त परिजनों को संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। हमले में घायल जवानों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की आशा… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2024

"The cowardly and daring terrorist attack on our Army convoy in Poonch is extremely shameful and sad. I pay my humble tribute to the martyred soldier and express my condolences to his bereaved family. I hope that the soldiers injured in the attack recover as soon as possible," he tweeted in Hindi.