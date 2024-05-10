Bombay High Court Issues Notice to NCB, CBI Over Alleged Irregularities By IPS Officer Gyaneshwar Singh

Mumbai: High court dismisses case against 77 year old, says trial would be 'abuse of process of law' | File Photo

The Bombay high court has issued notices to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea by a journalist alleging irregularities by IPS officer Gyaneshwar Singh.

Singh had headed the SIT probing allegations against former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Manjusha Deshpande on May 8 issued notices to the respondents and kept the matter for hearing on June 11.

The journalist’s plea alleged that Singh had committed several irregularities while on duty. Highlighting one of the instances, the plea states that there are specific rules for the disposal of the seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, which is one of the most vital activities.

As per rule 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substance (Seizure, storage, sampling and disposal) Rules, 2022 notified by the Ministry of Finance New Delhi, the chairman and the members of the drug disposal committee has to physically examine and verify the weight and other details of seized material in reference to the seizure report.

Citing instances of raids undertaken by the NCB at Lucknow, Delhi, Indore and Jammu simultaneously, Singh was personally present in Delhi on March 3, 2023. However, he signed the drug disposal orders for all the four locations. “This amounts to a very serious act on the part of the said Gnyaneshwar Singh wherein the drug disposal orders are passed in the absence of the physical presence,” the plea read.

The petitioner claimed to have sent a letter to the NCB. but no action has been taken, hence he approached the HC.