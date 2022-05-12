FPJ Impact: 10 cops suspended from Mumbra police station for pocketing Rs 6 cr of seized Rs 30 cr cash from toy dealer

Thane: The Thane Police Commissionerate in order to present its clean image acting on the complaint received through a viral letter to Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh regarding Mumbra Police officials pocketing Rs 6 crore of seized Rs 30 crore cash from a toy dealer from Mumbra suspended ten cops for allegedly misappropriating the seized money.

Earlier, acting on a top-off, a team of Mumbra police station headed by police inspector crime Gitaram Shewale and his team raided a residential premises of the toy dealer and also a small-time builder Faizal Memon on April 11, 2022, and seized Rs 30 crore in cash.

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the senior police officials took action and suspended ten cops from Mumbra police station. The suspended cops named are police inspector Gitaram Shewale, Ravi Madane, Harshal Kale and police naik Pankaj Gaikar, Jagdish Gavit, Dilip Kirpan, Pravin Kumbhar, Ankush Vaidh, Lalit Mahajan and Nilesh Salunkhe.

The Thane City Police have also ordered a departmental enquiry against the Mumbra Police Station Assistant Commissioner of Police Vyankat Andhale and Mumbra Police station Senior police inspector Ashok Kadlak.

The further investigation in the case will be carried out by the divisional commissioner of police Zone 1.

Earlier, the FPJ carried out the news on Tuesday regarding how the police officials from Mumbra police station extorted Rs 6 crore from the seized Rs 30 crore from a toy dealer from Mumbra named Faizal Memon and how the letter sent by some Shaikh Ibrahim Pasha regarding the wrongdoings of Mumbra police to the Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh and State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil went viral making the matter serious and the Thane police chief immediately ordered the enquiry into the case.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:04 AM IST