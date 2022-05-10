Mumbra police accused of extorting Rs 6 crore from toy dealer; Thane Police commissioner orders to hold enquiry

Thane: Thane Police Commissioner, Jai Jeet Singh received a written letter from a complainant named Shaikh Ibrahim Pasha dated April 25, 2022 that officers from Mumbra police under the name of raid extorted Rs 6 crore from a toy dealer staying at Bombay Colony in Mumbra. The Thane police chief said that the matter is being investigated.

Although the complaint was lodged with the Commissioner of Police, the application does not have the signature and seal of the police. However, a senior police official from Thane police station speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that the incident took place.

According to the letter sent by the complainant to Thane Police Commissioner, Jai Jeet Singh and Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, it says that on April 12, 2022 between 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm, Mumbra Police Station Inspector Shewale, Sub-Inspector Kale, Sub-Inspector Madane and three other private persons went to raid toy dealer Faizal Memon's house at Bombay Colony in Mumbra. Police raided Memon's house and found cash worth Rs 30 crore. The Rs 30 crore were kept up in 30 boxes each containing Rs 1 crore. The police threatened Memon that the large amount of cash found in your house is black money and that it would be raided and all the money needed to be confiscated. The police then confiscated the money and took it to Mumbra police station.

All The 30 boxes amounting Rs 30 crore were kept in the senior police inspector's cabin at Mumbra police station. After taking Memon to the staion the police officers started threatening him and demanding money to suppress the case. Eventually, fearing police pressure, Memon agreed to pay Rs 2 crore. At this time, the police officer said that we will be taking out Rs 2 crore from this and return the rest to you, but instead of 2 crores out of 30 crores the police officials took out 6 crores from it and returned the remaining 24 crores to Memon. The viral letter also said that when Memon tried to ask the police officials why they had taken so much money, he was kicked out by police officers.

Will check CCTV footage:

The Thane Police has started an investigation into the matter and the CCTV footage from midnight on April 12, 2022 at Mumbra Police Station will be examined. It is learned that the CCTV footage of the police station has to be saved for one year. "If any such incident has taken place in the room of a senior police inspector, the CCTV footage will be checked and the veracity of the incident will be ascertained," said a senior police official at the Thane Police Commissionerate. One of the sources on the condition of anonymity said that in order to save the police officials the police officers are trying to suppress the case and it is suspected that the CCTV footage can also be destroyed.

The police inspector Shewale who was leading the raid team is on leave.

The main accused in the case, Mumbra Police Station Crime Inspector Shewale could not be reached for comment as he had been on sick leave since the incident.

Blame Game by Police Officials:

Speaking with the FPJ correspondent, Thane Police Chief Jai Jeet Singh said, "Additional Commissioner of Police West Region Anil Kumbhare has been ordered to hold an enquiry."

When contacted Additional Commissioner of Police Anil Kumbhare and asked him about the person named Shaikh Ibrahim Pasha who have sent the letter to Jai Jeet Singh he said, " The investigation is underway by the DCP Zone 1 and I am not at all aware about who is Shaikh Ibrahim Pasha and also about the case."

Even after several attempts DCP Zone 1 Avinash Aambure was unavailable for the comments.

Who is Faizal Memon?

Faizal Memon, whose house was raided in Mumbra Bombay Colony, is a toy dealer in Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi. He is also a builder in the partnership. Out of the Rs 30 crore found by the police at his house during the raid, Rs 20 crore had come to him by cheque and the remaining Rs 10 crore was said to have come from other sources.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:49 PM IST