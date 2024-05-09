'Vote For Progress': Ajit Pawar Criticises Amol Kolhe For Wasting Time As MP In Shirur

NCP Chief Ajit Pawa | File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticised Amol Kolhe for wasting five years as an MP of Shirur during a campaign meeting held at Ghodegaon in Shirur. He appealed to the people to vote for Mahayuti candidate Shivajirao Adhalrao for the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency to ensure progress. "Kolhe was only busy shooting and wasted five years. In order to address pending issues like roads, railways, and dams, assistance from the Centre and state government is always required. Therefore, elect a person who can actually work," Pawar said on Wednesday.

Pawar mentioned that after the party joined the Mahayuti government, they carried out works worth Rs 600 crore in Ambegaon. "Compensation of Rs 17 crore was paid for the loss of Hirda Vanaspati within eight days. Through district planning, Rs 68 crore funds were allocated for Ambegaon. If we were not in power, would we have been able to do all this work?" he asked, adding, "We solved the issue of the onion export ban. We will soon resolve the issue of milk prices as well. More infrastructural work can be done if we remain in power. Keep this in mind and vote for Adhalrao."

During the event, Adhalrao mentioned that he addressed issues related to bullock cart racing and railway works. "It took Madhu Dandavate 28 years to bring Konkan Railway. I have also been advocating for the Pune-Nashik railway for the last 13 years. I have been striving for bullock cart racing for the last 25-30 years. I took on three cases, fought cases till the High Court and Supreme Court, spent money, and eventually won the case. What did the incumbent MP do?" he asked.

Read Also WATCH VIDEO: Ajit Pawar Mocks Nephew Rohit Pawar Ahead Of Baramati Lok Sabha Polls

Adhalrao further stated, "I ensured the construction of roads in Banakarfata-Ghodegaon-Bhimashankar-Taleghar-Rajgurunagar by urging Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. I allocated funds of Rs 2.5 crore for the Wada-Ghoda road. The work on the monument of Sambhaji Maharaj worth Rs 190 crore is underway in Vadhu. Kolhe adopted the village Kopri where women still used to walk 2 kms to fetch water. My team has ensured that tankers reach them for the last two months. The one who has never worked but only made allegations needs to be shown his true place by the people. Vote for me to strengthen Modi's leadership at the Centre."