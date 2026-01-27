Maharashtra Transport News: 90 Per Cent Of MSRTC Buses Still Run On Diesel As Rural Reach Slows EV Transition

MSRTC buses continue to rely largely on diesel as the state plans phased electrification with new EV charging infrastructure | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 27: At a time when electric vehicles are rapidly transforming India’s transport landscape, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) continues to rely overwhelmingly on conventional fuel.

Nearly 90 per cent of MSRTC’s fleet is still running on diesel, a reality that underscores the scale of the challenge in greening one of the country’s largest public transport networks.

Infrastructure remains key hurdle

When questioned about the slow pace of electrification, a senior MSRTC officer acknowledged that while the transition to electric buses has begun, the development of supporting infrastructure remains a major bottleneck.

“Charging infrastructure is being developed in phases. Since MSRTC buses operate deep into rural Maharashtra and cover more than 90 per cent of villages, the shift will naturally take time,” the officer said.

Minister pushes EV charging at fuel pumps

The issue has gained fresh urgency following Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik’s recent directive to prioritise EV charging stations at fuel pumps being developed on MSRTC land under the public–private partnership (PPP) mode.

Speaking at a review meeting in Mumbai, Sarnaik said that India’s push towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 must be matched by a “green revolution” in transport.

“Today nearly 90 per cent of MSRTC buses run on diesel, but this will change in a phased manner. Future bus purchases will prioritise electric buses. We are committed to building the necessary infrastructure from now,” Sarnaik said.

Phased transition planned

Under the new plan, fuel pumps coming up on MSRTC premises will be required to install EV charging facilities alongside diesel and CNG. Officials say this will not only create an additional revenue stream for the cash-strapped corporation but also prepare the ground for large-scale electrification of the fleet.

Balancing modernisation and rural connectivity

According to sources, with more than 90 per cent of Maharashtra’s villages dependent on MSRTC services, the corporation faces a delicate balancing act: modernising its fleet while ensuring uninterrupted connectivity to remote regions.

Also Watch:

Read Also MSRTC To Suspend Drivers Found Drunk On Duty; Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Strict Action

“For now, diesel continues to power the backbone of Maharashtra’s public transport. The government’s EV push signals intent, but the numbers on the ground show that the road to a cleaner MSRTC fleet will be long and gradual,” sources said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/