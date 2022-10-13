e-Paper Get App
On Camera: Lost leopard cub reunites with mother at Film City, watch the emotional video

SGNP director G Mallikarjuna said that on October 12, around 3.45 am the mother apprached the cage and the officials immediately opened the door.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Lost leopard cub reunites with mother at Film City | Twitter
A leopard cub was reunited with its mother, C33 Delta, at Mumbai's film city on October 12. The cub was spotted early on October 10 at the location, few meters away from the boundary of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) by security staff, stated reports.

Reportedly, the cub was handed over to the forest department and was later shifted to SGNP animal hospital.

SGNP director G Mallikarjuna was quoted in a report in Times of India saying that the team tried to reunite the cub and its mother the same evening but the leopard hadn't approached the cage in which the cub was placed.

Similar effort continued the following day and camera traps were set up to monitor leopard's movement by forest officials with volunteers from Wildlife Welfare Association, Aarey Leopard group and Wildlife Conservation Society.

Mallikarjuna was further quoted saying that on October 12, around 3.45 am the mother apprached the cage and the officials immediately opened the door. He added that within minutes she began nursing the cub and eventually disappeared in the bushes.

The report stated that with the pictures snapped in camera trap was cross referenced with older records; based on the patterns, she was identified as C33.

