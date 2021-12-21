Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil apologises for his "Roads in my constituency are like Hema Malini's cheeks" comment
If my statement has hurt anyone, I apologise for it, but I didn't intend to hurt anyone: Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil on his "Roads in my constituency are like Hema Malini's cheeks" remark (20.12). https://t.co/SVB8uNpboS pic.twitter.com/Nla5YktnxB— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021
Mumbai: An extortion case registered against gangster Suresh Pujari at Vakola Police Station.
Mumbai: An extortion case registered against gangster Suresh Pujari, at Vakola Police Station. He had called up director of a company on 22nd March 2021 & threatened to kill him if he didn't pay the money. Matter forwarded to Anti-Extortion Cell— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021
He is currently in ATS custody.
TET malpractices: Pune cops recover cash and gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore from MSCE chief Tukaram Supe
Pune police recovered unaccounted cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 2 crore from Tukaram Supe, the commissioner of the Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSCE) who was arrested in connection with the alleged malpractices in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) results, days after seizing Rs 88 lakh from him, a police officer said on Monday.
COVID-19: 31 out of 54 Omicron patients in Maharashtra discharged
As many as 31 patients out of 54 who have been found infected with the new coronavirus variant Omicron in Maharashtra so far have been discharged from hospitals, a health department official said on Monday.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
