India reports 5,326 new COVID-19 cases, 453 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's AQI slips to 369, remains in 'very poor' category
Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:08 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Heavy traffic on JVLR after accident

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | AFP

21 December 2021 10:08 AM IST

Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil apologises for his "Roads in my constituency are like Hema Malini's cheeks" comment

Mumbai: An extortion case registered against gangster Suresh Pujari at Vakola Police Station.

21 December 2021 10:08 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Mumbai after appearing before ED in Panama Papers leak case; see pics

21 December 2021 10:08 AM IST

Mumbai: Heavy traffic on JVLR after accident

21 December 2021 08:35 AM IST

TET malpractices: Pune cops recover cash and gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore from MSCE chief Tukaram Supe

Pune police recovered unaccounted cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 2 crore from Tukaram Supe, the commissioner of the Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSCE) who was arrested in connection with the alleged malpractices in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) results, days after seizing Rs 88 lakh from him, a police officer said on Monday.

21 December 2021 08:35 AM IST

COVID-19: 31 out of 54 Omicron patients in Maharashtra discharged

As many as 31 patients out of 54 who have been found infected with the new coronavirus variant Omicron in Maharashtra so far have been discharged from hospitals, a health department official said on Monday.

