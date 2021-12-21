Watch | Mumbai: Heavy traffic on JVLR after accident

Heavy traffic is being witnessed on JVLR (Jogeshwari - Vikhroli Link Road) after an accident at JVLR between Seepz village and Reliance energy bus stop.

The BEST notified that buses of both directions (Up and Down) have been plying from Down direction carriage way from 6.15 am onwards.

The Mumbai Police while replying to a Twitter user said that officials have been deployed to clear the congestion

"Our officers & staff of Aarey police station & MIDC Traffic division are deputed on spot to clear the vehicular congestion. The traffic will be normalcy soon," the tweet read.

Traffic congestion on JVLR- Accident at JVLR between Seepz village and Reliance energy bus stop in up direction (Towards POWAI).

Buses of both direction are plying from Down direction carriage way from 6.15 hrs. #bestupdates #JVLR pic.twitter.com/6PLCHFQOur — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) December 21, 2021

