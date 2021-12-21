Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Mumbai after appearing before ED in Panama Papers leak case; see pics

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan late-night on Monday was spotted at Mumbai airport after returning from Delhi after she appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 'Panama Papers' leak case.



Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was questioned for about six hours on Monday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in central Delhi in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers' global tax leaks, official sources said. The quizzing of the 48-year-old daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan comes weeks after her husband Abhishek Bachchan was questioned by the agency in another case emerging from the same set of papers linked to the offshore leaks case, they said.



The ED had issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India.

The Panama Papers pertain to leaked documents that point towards fraud and tax evasion by many individuals and corporate entities across the world. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name featured in the list of 500 Indians who were named in the massive leak of 11.5 million tax documents exposing their secret offshore dealings.

Some other instances of alleged irregularities linked to the family are also under the scanner of the central agency, the sources said. Aishwarya was stated by the ICIJ of having links with an offshore entity in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) that was created in 2005. Her family was also stated to be part of this offshore entity that had an "initial authorised capital of $50,000." The company was reportedly dissolved in 2008.



Meanwhile, upset over alleged "personal" remarks made against her, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday lashed out at the ruling BJP in Rajya Sabha with a "curse" that it will face bad days. An agitated Bachchan also told the chair that he should be fair and alleged that an attempt was being made to stifle the voice of opposition.



Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 08:30 AM IST