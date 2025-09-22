'BJP Workers Wanted To Watch India-Pakistan Match': Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Over Timing Of PM Modi's Address

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (L) & PM Narendra Modi (R) | X @ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday expressed surprise over the timing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national address on Sunday, stating that the BJP workers wanted to watch the India vs Pakistan match due to which, PM Modi planned his address at 5 pm.

Speaking to the reporters in Mumbai, Sanjay Raut mentioned that PM Modi's "usual time" to address the nation is 8 pm, calling it a "standard time to mislead people."

“PM Changed Speech Timing for Cricket,” Claims Sanjay Raut

"The Prime Minister addressed the nation at 5 pm, which surprised everyone. His usual time is 8 pm -- that's the standard time to mislead people. So why 5 pm this time? People are saying that there was an India-Pakistan cricket match yesterday, and BJP workers wanted to watch it without any disturbance from the Prime Minister's address. The party apparently informed the PM to schedule it for 5 pm instead. BJP workers wanted to watch the India-Pakistan match, so the time was changed-- what a display of patriotism!" Sanjay Raut said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to adopt Swadeshi and prioritise Made in India products, as the newly approved Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms come into effect from September 22, the first day of 'Shardiya Navaratri'.

"We need to make every home a symbol of Swadeshi... every shop should be adorned with Swadeshi products," the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation.

PM Modi Calls GST Reforms a ‘Bachat Utsav’

Calling the GST reforms a "Bachat Utsav", Modi appealed to people to buy products made in India, saying they carry the hard work and "sweat" of the country's youth. "We should buy products that are Made-In-India... in which the hard work of our country's youth is involved... the sweat of our country's sons and daughters," he said.

The Prime Minister said the GST reforms reflect the Union Government's "Nagrik Devo Bhava" mantra and will result in substantial savings for the public.

"We are moving forward by following the mantra of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava', and we can see its reflection in the next generation's GST reforms. If we combine the income tax exemption and the GST exemption, the decisions made in one year will save the people of the country more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore, and that's why I say, 'This is a savings festival,'" he said.

Emphasising self-reliance as the path to a developed India, PM Modi said the reduction in GST rates will directly benefit small businesses and MSMEs. "

"To reach the goal of a developed India, we must walk on the path of self-reliance, and a very big responsibility to make India self-reliant also lies on our MSMEs. What is needed by the people of the country, what we can make in our own country, we should make right here in the country... The reduction in GST rates and the simplification of rules and procedures will greatly benefit our MSMEs, small industries, and cottage industries," he added.

