Mumbai News: 7- 8 Cars Collide At Mulund Toll Plaza, Causing Heavy Congestion, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO |

Mumbai: A horrible accident took place close to the Mulund toll plaza in Mumbai as 7 to 8 vehicles crashed into one another. In this collision, the front sections of every vehicle sustained significant damage. This incident led to a significant traffic congestion close to the Mulund toll plaza. Subsequently, the cars were cleared away and the congestion was alleviated. A video of this incident has emerged.

Based on the information gathered, a bizarre incident involving 7 to 8 vehicles took place on the road connecting Mumbai to Thane this morning. Between 7 and 8 vehicles crashed into one another on the bridge close to the Mulund toll plaza. Luckily, there were no injuries in this incident. Every vehicle has suffered significant damage in this accident.

The vehicle ahead abruptly stopped, leading to a crash among the cars approaching from behind. The front and back sections of the vehicle involved in the collision were extensively harmed. Following the incident, the traffic officers hurried to the location. An investigation into the accident has been initiated by them. The incident resulted in significant traffic congestion on this road, according to report by Saam.

Following the accident, the traffic authorities directed all vehicles to the side. Following the accident, a few drivers hurried to the Navghar police station to complain. The drivers have submitted a complaint regarding this issue, and the police are now looking into it. The Navghar police are carrying out additional inquiries to determine who is responsible for this accident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai traffic police also took a note of it and notified commuters throught their X page stating that the traffic movement is slow at Navghar Bridge (kanjurmarg ), northbound due to a car accident at around 12:50pm later informing that the the traffic has been cleared at around 1:30 pm.

Read Also Mumbai News: Worli Police Files FIR Against Lamborghini Driver For Rash Driving On Coastal Road

Similar Incident

Worli police have filed an FIR against the driver of a saffron Lamborghini (MH 01 EW 8010) for reckless driving, having endangered lives on the southbound Coastal Road by Naman Building on Thursday morning at approximately 9:35 am. Police stated that the driver was maneuvering the high-end sports car recklessly and carelessly, endangering not only his own life but also that of other road users. The careless action also endangered the vehicle's integrity. The Worli police have registered a case against the driver under applicable legal provisions, and the investigation is ongoing