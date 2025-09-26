Sangita Jindal Conferred Prestigious French Honour For Arts And Heritage Work

Mrs Sangita Jindal with Mr Thierry Mathou |

JSW Foundation’s chairperson Sangita Jindal was conferred the prestigious French honour, Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, for her contribution to the arts, culture, and heritage conservation in India and dedication to fostering Indo-French cultural ties.

Award Conferred by French Ambassador

On Friday, ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou conferred on Jindal the insignia of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) at her residence.

Promoting Indo-French Cultural Exchange

Jindal is known for creating meaningful spaces for exchange between Indian and French creators through artist residencies at Hampi Art Labs. In 2024, she collaborated with France during the Paris Olympic Games to highlight the dialogue between art and sport. Later this year, she will take part in the exhibition “Textile Matters” at the Mobilier National in Paris.

Ambassador’s Remarks

Mathou said, "Jindal has profoundly enriched the cultural landscape of India and brought our two countries closer together. This decoration reflects France’s admiration for her achievements and her commitment to building cultural bridges. I am convinced that this is only the beginning of a very fruitful collaboration with our country.”

Jindal’s Response

Accepting the award, Jindal said, “I am honoured to receive this recognition. It reaffirms my commitment to safeguarding India’s heritage while fostering meaningful cultural bridges between our two nations. I accept this distinction as a tribute to the many artists, craftspeople, conservators, and institutions I have had the privilege to work alongside. Heritage is a living resource that connects generations, and I remain dedicated to ensuring it continues to inspire the future.”