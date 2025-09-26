 Sangita Jindal Conferred Prestigious French Honour For Arts And Heritage Work
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSangita Jindal Conferred Prestigious French Honour For Arts And Heritage Work

Sangita Jindal Conferred Prestigious French Honour For Arts And Heritage Work

On Friday, ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou conferred on Jindal the insignia of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) at her residence.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Mrs Sangita Jindal with Mr Thierry Mathou |

JSW Foundation’s chairperson Sangita Jindal was conferred the prestigious French honour, Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, for her contribution to the arts, culture, and heritage conservation in India and dedication to fostering Indo-French cultural ties.

Award Conferred by French Ambassador

On Friday, ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou conferred on Jindal the insignia of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) at her residence.

Promoting Indo-French Cultural Exchange

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Launch ₹60,000 Crore Development Projects In Odisha’s Jharsuguda On September 27
PM Modi To Launch ₹60,000 Crore Development Projects In Odisha’s Jharsuguda On September 27
Centre Approves Appointment Of 24 Judges To Allahabad High Court
Centre Approves Appointment Of 24 Judges To Allahabad High Court
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Mega 'Highway Cleanliness Drive' On Sept 28 Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Mega 'Highway Cleanliness Drive' On Sept 28 Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign
Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job Scam Case
Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job Scam Case

Jindal is known for creating meaningful spaces for exchange between Indian and French creators through artist residencies at Hampi Art Labs. In 2024, she collaborated with France during the Paris Olympic Games to highlight the dialogue between art and sport. Later this year, she will take part in the exhibition “Textile Matters” at the Mobilier National in Paris.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction For Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek...
article-image

Ambassador’s Remarks

Mathou said, "Jindal has profoundly enriched the cultural landscape of India and brought our two countries closer together. This decoration reflects France’s admiration for her achievements and her commitment to building cultural bridges. I am convinced that this is only the beginning of a very fruitful collaboration with our country.”

Jindal’s Response

Accepting the award, Jindal said, “I am honoured to receive this recognition. It reaffirms my commitment to safeguarding India’s heritage while fostering meaningful cultural bridges between our two nations. I accept this distinction as a tribute to the many artists, craftspeople, conservators, and institutions I have had the privilege to work alongside. Heritage is a living resource that connects generations, and I remain dedicated to ensuring it continues to inspire the future.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Mega 'Highway Cleanliness Drive' On Sept 28 Under 'Swachhata Hi...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Mega 'Highway Cleanliness Drive' On Sept 28 Under 'Swachhata Hi...

Navi Mumbai Police Seek 177 New Posts For Dedicated Traffic Wing Ahead Of Airport Opening

Navi Mumbai Police Seek 177 New Posts For Dedicated Traffic Wing Ahead Of Airport Opening

Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host ‘The Jungle Tales’ Family Attraction From Sept 25...

Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host ‘The Jungle Tales’ Family Attraction From Sept 25...

Panvel Crime News: Man Allegedly Kills Brother Over Family Dispute, Arrested Within An Hour

Panvel Crime News: Man Allegedly Kills Brother Over Family Dispute, Arrested Within An Hour

Mumbai News: BMC To Conduct Environmental Assessment Of Mulund Landfill For Future Development

Mumbai News: BMC To Conduct Environmental Assessment Of Mulund Landfill For Future Development