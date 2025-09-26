FPJ Impact: Madam Cama Road Reopens After 14 Days With Temporary Fix

14 Days After Pipeline Burst, Madam Cama Road Reopens Opposite Mantralaya | FPJ Photo/ Devashri Bhujbal

Fourteen days after one lane of the Madam Cama Road, opposite Mantralaya, was closed for traffic movement due to a burst water pipeline, the main road was finally reopened for traffic on Friday. The road has been opened by placing metal plates. On September 12, a major water pipeline burst on the Madam Cama Road, resulting in a 40-meter stretch of the cement concrete road caving in.

Repairs Completed in Two Days, Road Remained Barricaded

The Free Press Journal had reported in its Thursday, September 25 edition that the British-era water pipeline was repaired in two days, but the road remained barricaded, resulting in traffic jams and inconveniencing thousands of motorists, office-goers and visitors of the state secretariat. The BMC’s road department had said that the curing of the cement concrete road will take two to three days to complete.

BMC Places Metal Plates for Temporary Access

However, the BMC on Thursday night put metal plates over the affected stretch and opened the road for traffic movement. “The curing is still underway. The metal plates are put over it in order to open the road for traffic movement, as the closure was causing traffic jams. The metal plates are temporary and will be removed once the curing of the cement concrete road is completed.”