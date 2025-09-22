First Look Of Maharashtra's Tallest Murti In Mumbai, Khetwadi Chi Aai; See Photos

Navratri 2025 has begun on a spectacular note in Mumbai with the unveiling of the city’s tallest idol of Goddess Ambe, fondly called Khetwadi Chi Aai. On September 21, the majestic idol was carried from the workshop to Khetwadi, where her sthapna (installation) will be done as part of the Navratri festivities. The arrival procession drew massive crowds, with devotees showering flowers and chanting hymns in devotion.

Artist Arun Datte’s masterpiece

Renowned artist Arun Datte, who created the much-talked-about “balance concept” idol of Parel cha Maharaja during Ganesh Chaturthi earlier this year, has once again stunned devotees with his artistic brilliance. His latest creation of Maa Ambe has left onlookers spellbound. The towering idol, adorned with intricate details, stands as a symbol of divine energy and creative excellence, instantly becoming the highlight of this year’s celebrations.

The divine form of Maa Ambe

The idol portrays Maa Ambe in her Asthabhuja (eight-armed) form, signifying strength, protection, and blessings. Draped in a dark green saree and adorned with heavy gold jewelry, the goddess radiates grace and grandeur. A golden mukut (crown) adds to her regal presence, while turmeric vibhuti on her forehead with a red tika between it makes her appearance strikingly lifelike. The blend of traditional attire and devotional symbolism has captured every devotee’s heart.

Navratri 2025: A festival of devotion and celebration

Navratri, meaning “nine nights,” is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, collectively known as Navadurga. During these nine days, devotees observe fasts, perform garba and dandiya dances, decorate pandals, and offer special bhog (food offerings) to the goddess each day. The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and devotion over despair.

In Mumbai, Navratri celebrations take on a grand scale, with neighborhoods like Khetwadi turning into centers of devotion, art, and culture. With Khetwadi Chi Aai standing tall as the city’s tallest Ambe idol this year, devotees are set to experience a spiritually uplifting and visually mesmerizing Navratri.