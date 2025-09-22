Mumbai Guide: Explore THESE 6 Aesthetically Pleasing And Underrated Locations In City Of Dreams | Pinterest

Mumbai: Just when you think you know every nooks and corners of Mumbai, the city has more in the store for you. If you are new or have born here, m sure there are still some places that are left unexplored. Here are 6 most underrated and aesthetically beautiful places in Mumbai that you just need to explore!

Hasnabad Dargah, Byculla

Hasnabad Dargah, in Byculla, Mumbai, is a beautiful architecture. It's known for its blue dome and white walls. It holds the tomb of Shah Hasan Ali Shah. Some people call it Mumbai's "mini Taj Mahal". It's a peaceful place to visit.

Gilbert Hill, Andheri

Gilbert Hill, in Andheri, Mumbai, is a 200-foot tall, black basalt rock. It's millions of years old, formed from ancient lava. At the top, there are Hindu temples. It's a unique geological site, and a notable landmark in the busy city.

Maharashtra Nature Park, Dharavi

Maharashtra Nature Park in Dharavi is a green space in the middle of a busy city. It's a peaceful spot with plants and birds, offering a break from the urban bustle. People can enjoy nature walks and learn about local wildlife.

Golfa Devi Mandir, Worli

Golfa Devi Mandir sits in Worli, Mumbai. It's a key temple for the local fishing community. People go there to ask for blessings, especially before going out to sea. The temple is known for a unique tradition where the goddess is said to give "yes" or "no" answers to your queries.

Banganga Tank, Malabar Hill

Banganga Tank, on Malabar Hill in Mumbai, is an old, sacred pool of water. It's part of a Hindu temple area. Legend says Lord Rama created it. The tank is surrounded by steps, and it's a peaceful place for visitors and those doing religious rituals.

Chhota Kashmir, Aarey Colony

Chhota Kashmir in Aarey Colony is a small, pretty park. It's known for its lake and gardens. People enjoy picnics and boat rides there. It's a nice, green space in the middle of Mumbai.