 Mumbai: PMLA Court Denies Bail To Ex-Axis MF Fund Manager In ₹91 Crore Front-Trading Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: PMLA Court Denies Bail To Ex-Axis MF Fund Manager In ₹91 Crore Front-Trading Case

Mumbai: PMLA Court Denies Bail To Ex-Axis MF Fund Manager In ₹91 Crore Front-Trading Case

The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has rejected the bail plea of Viresh Joshi, former fund manager of Axis Mutual Fund, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over allegations of earning Rs 91 crore through front trading, an illegal market manipulation practice.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: PMLA Court Denies Bail To Ex-Axis MF Fund Manager In ₹91 Crore Front-Trading Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has rejected the bail plea of Viresh Joshi, former fund manager of Axis Mutual Fund, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over allegations of earning Rs 91 crore through front trading, an illegal market manipulation practice.

Joshi had moved a bail plea through his lawyer Manan Sanghi, claiming that the alleged amount has already been recovered by the authorities. The plea was objected by ED prosecutor Arvind Aghav. The agency claimed Joshi was working as the chief dealer of Axis Mutual Fund and had access to confidential information regarding schemes and policies. However, he allegedly violated this trust by sharing sensitive information, causing severe financial losses to numerous investors.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Deploys 800 Workers To Clean Azad Maidan Premises; Additional Water Tankers & Medical...
article-image

ED claimed that on the basis of a statement given by Sumit Desai, one of Joshi’s associates, “Joshi had arranged the trading accounts and also helped in installing a bolt terminal in Dubai with the help of his friend”. He allegedly received Rs 91 crore from various unknown entities in various bank accounts of his family members. After a detailed analysis of these bank accounts, the ED claimed that certain persons are involved in a synthetic scheme to launder the illicit proceeds collected via multiple channels.

FPJ Shorts
Use SBI Credit Cards? From Tomorrow Several Rules Will Change, Check The Full Details Here
Use SBI Credit Cards? From Tomorrow Several Rules Will Change, Check The Full Details Here
'Underwear Dakhavu Ka': Jarange Patil Clarifies What Led To Yellow Stains On His Pants At Maratha Reservation Morcha Held At Mumbai's Azad Maidan | VIDEO
'Underwear Dakhavu Ka': Jarange Patil Clarifies What Led To Yellow Stains On His Pants At Maratha Reservation Morcha Held At Mumbai's Azad Maidan | VIDEO
Radha Ashtami 2025: Know Meaning, Rituals, Subh Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Day
Radha Ashtami 2025: Know Meaning, Rituals, Subh Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Day
Sara Ali Khan Performs Ganga Aarti At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat; Video Goes Viral - Watch
Sara Ali Khan Performs Ganga Aarti At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat; Video Goes Viral - Watch
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Underwear Dakhavu Ka': Jarange Patil Clarifies What Led To Yellow Stains On His Pants At Maratha...

'Underwear Dakhavu Ka': Jarange Patil Clarifies What Led To Yellow Stains On His Pants At Maratha...

Mumbai: Malvani Police Seize 204 Kg Ganja, Arms Worth Over ₹70 Lakh; 5 Arrested

Mumbai: Malvani Police Seize 204 Kg Ganja, Arms Worth Over ₹70 Lakh; 5 Arrested

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Maharashtra Pollution Board Allows Natural Pond Immersion Of Eco-Friendly...

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Maharashtra Pollution Board Allows Natural Pond Immersion Of Eco-Friendly...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Of Men Accused In ₹46 Lakh Forex Fraud Call...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Of Men Accused In ₹46 Lakh Forex Fraud Call...

Mumbai: PMLA Court Denies Bail To Ex-Axis MF Fund Manager In ₹91 Crore Front-Trading Case

Mumbai: PMLA Court Denies Bail To Ex-Axis MF Fund Manager In ₹91 Crore Front-Trading Case