Watch Video | 'Aapke bure din aaenge...I curse you': SP Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan involved in heated exchange with treasury benches

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday saw its third adjournment in the day till 5 PM amid uproar by opposition members over various issues, including the suspension of 12 MPs and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Opposition members continued sloganeering during a discussion on the NDPS (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Several members, including Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy of the YSRCP and Prashanta Nanda of the BJD, spoke on the bill.

When Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan rose to speak on the bill, there were heated exchanges between her and the treasury benches, forcing Bhubaneswar Kalita who was in the Chair to adjourn the House till 5 PM.

Reportedly, a member from the treasury bench made a personal remark about her and her children. Replying to him, a combative Jaya Bachchan said: “Aapke bure din aaenge...I curse you."

Incidentally, Jaya Bachchan's outburst came on a day when her daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Panama Papers Leak case.

According to reports, the 'Guru' actress has reached the ED office in Mumbai.

The agency will be recording the statement of the 48-year-old actress in the case over allegations of stashing wealth abroad under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. The actress had earlier submitted records on the foreign payments under investigation.

Sources told news agency ANI that ED had summoned the actress earlier too but she could not appear and sought next dates at least two times.

What is the Panama Papers Leak case?

The Panama Papers pertain to leaked documents that point towards fraud and tax evasion by many individuals and corporate entities across the world. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name featured in the list of 500 Indians who were named in the massive leak of 11.5 million tax documents exposing their secret offshore dealings.

"The Panama Papers" case is a sprawling investigation spanning millions of documents stolen and leaked to the media in 2016, which involves allegations that the world's rich and powerful set up offshore accounts or shell companies to avoid taxes.

Over 300 Indians were said to be part of the Panama Papers.

Many Indian celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were named in this paper leak. All these people were accused of tax fraud. After the name surfaced in this case, Amitabh had said that he has sent money abroad only under Indian rules. He also denied having any affiliation with the companies that appeared in the Panama Papers.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 05:38 PM IST