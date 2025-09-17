Amalner(B)–Beed Broad Gauge Line Inaugurated On Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, Boosting Regional Connectivity | X/ @AjitPawarSpeaks

In a landmark moment for the Marathwada region, the long-awaited Amalner(B)–Beed broad gauge railway line was officially inaugurated at Beed Railway Station. The ceremony saw the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and other key state and central leaders.

Coinciding with Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din

The inauguration coincided with Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, commemorating the historic day of the region's integration with India in 1948. Chief Minister Fadnavis called the day a “golden chapter” in Beed’s history and emphasized that the railway line would catalyze social, economic, industrial, and educational development.

Leaders urge responsible use of services

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar congratulated the people of the region, urging citizens to travel responsibly and ensure proper ticketing. “This is a gift to the people, and it is everyone’s duty to maintain it,” he said. Other dignitaries present included Pankaja Munde, Rajani Patil, and Bajrang Sonwane.

Railway officials highlight inclusive growth

Central Railway General Manager Dharam Veer Meena described the inauguration as a symbolic new beginning for Marathwada, emphasizing the line’s role in regional upliftment and inclusive growth. Following the ceremony, the dignitaries flagged off the inaugural DEMU train from Beed to Ahilyanagar.

Project highlights

The 67.78 km Amalner(B)–Beed line is part of the larger 261.25 km Ahilyanagar–Beed–Parli Vaijnath broad gauge project.

Developed under a 50:50 cost-sharing model between Indian Railways and Maharashtra Government.

Previously, the Ahilyanagar–Amalner(B) section (99.03 km) was commissioned; the extension now connects Beed to Ahilyanagar.

The line provides affordable, environmentally friendly transport for students, traders, and daily commuters.

The project overcame significant geographical and logistical challenges, marking a notable achievement for Central Railway.