Marathwada Liberation Day: Maharashtra Govt Begins Distribution Of Kunbi Caste Certificates To Marathas

Maharashtra Govt Begins Distribution Of Kunbi Caste Certificates To Marathas |

On the occasion of Marathwada Liberation Day, the Maharashtra government distributed Kunbi caste certificates to members of the Maratha community across various districts of the region. The distribution, based on evidence from the Hyderabad Gazetteer, is part of the state’s move to extend OBC reservation benefits to Marathas.

Flag-hoisting ceremony in Latur

At the main official flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Hutatma Smarak in Latur, Guardian Minister Shivrendrasinhraje Bhosale handed over Kunbi certificates to two beneficiaries. The district administration confirmed that these were issued under the newly released government resolution (GR).

Expressing gratitude, the recipients thanked Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil for his continuous struggle and said the certificates would help their children in education.

First certificates issued in Dharashiv

In Dharashiv (Osmanabad), Kunbi certificates were distributed for the first time in Marathwada. Guardian Minister Pratap Sarnayak handed over four certificates to Abhishek Vyankatesh Munde, Pragati Vyankatesh Munde, Pooja Vyankatesh Munde, and Ganesh Vyankatesh Munde, all residents of Dharashiv.

Mass distribution in Hingoli

In Hingoli, a larger distribution drive was held where Guardian Minister Narhari Zirwal presented Kunbi caste certificates to 50 Maratha community members. Similar initiatives were also launched in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The issuance of Kunbi certificates brought joy to the Maratha community, particularly to activists and supporters of Manoj Jarange-Patil, who has been spearheading the demand for Maratha reservation under the OBC category.

OBC leaders raise objections

However, the development has triggered criticism from OBC leaders. Senior OBC leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal raised doubts about the legitimacy of the certificates.

“Were these certificates identified in advance? Were they traced before September 2? Are they authentic? These questions must be examined,” Bhujbal remarked.

He further warned that if any certificates were issued on the basis of false information, it could weaken the state’s stand in court.

“If the certificates are genuine and issued after proper verification, there is no objection. But if done through irregular methods, I oppose it. I am not against any community, but the government’s OBC sub-committee has to ensure fairness,” Bhujbal clarified.

Government’s stand

The state government maintains that the process of granting Kunbi caste certificates is being carried out strictly on the basis of documentary evidence from the Hyderabad Gazetteer.