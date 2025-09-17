 Mumbai: Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Holds Mega Blood Donation Drive 2025 To Celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday


Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Mumbai, September 17: A Mega Blood Donation Drive was organised across South Mumbai on Wednesday, September 17 to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative was led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with active participation from Shiv Sena karyakartas.

The drive was conducted under the joint banner of Shiv Sena, Giants Welfare Foundation and Terapanth Yuvak Parishad – Dakshin Mumbai. Camps were set up at five major locations - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Churchgate Railway Station, Mumbai Central Railway Station (outside DRM Office), Shree Mumbadevi Dagina Bazaar Association Hall and HSNC University, Worli.

Running from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the camps saw enthusiastic participation from citizens, volunteers and organisations. Donors came forward in large numbers to contribute to the cause of “Raktdaan – Mahadaan,” highlighting the spirit of community service and social responsibility.

This campaign was part of a nationwide blood donation movement, with similar drives held across India and abroad, said Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC. Organisers said the success of the event reinforced the power of collective action in saving lives and celebrated the Prime Minister’s birthday in a meaningful way.

