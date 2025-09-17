Delhi CM Rekha Gupta & Her Cabinet Ministers Donate Blood, Join 'Sewa Sankalp' Walk To Celebrate PM Modi's 75th Birthday | X @gupta_rekha

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet colleagues donated blood at a camp organised on the Kartavya Path here on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, being observed as 'Sewa Pakhwada' by the BJP-led city government.

"Every drop of our blood is dedicated to the country. We follow the prime minister's message of service. I donated the first unit of blood at the camp following the saying 'practice what you preach'," Gupta told reporters.

VIDEO | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) and members of her cabinet participate in 'Seva Sankalp Walk' at Kartavya Path. The event has been organised as part of BJP's fortnight long 'Sewa Pakhwada' to mark the 75th birthday of PM Modi.



(Full video available on PTI…

VIDEO | Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva (@Virend_Sachdeva) donates blood at the mega blood donation camp at Kartavya Path organised as part of 'Sewa Pakhwada' to mark the 75th birthday of PM Modi.



He says, "We conduct these types of programme every year. We take…

Addressing the event, she said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a lot for Delhi... it is for the first time in Delhi that people are saying 'Thank you Modiji' from this stage." Gupta also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for "giving" the national capital Yashobhoomi and Bharat Mandapam venues, and good road connectivity.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh Donates Blood

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh donated blood at the camp and wished for the prime minister's health and long life. His cabinet colleague Kapil Mishra said the Delhi government is organising a blood donation camp and a walk at Kartavya Path to mark the occasion.

VIDEO | Delhi: BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) donates blood at the mega blood donation camp at Kartavya Path organised as part of 'Sewa Pakhwada' to mark the 75th birthday of PM Modi.



He says, "I want to wish a very happy birthday to PM Modi. This day is important because the…

VIDEO | Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma (@p_sahibsingh) visits mega blood donation camp at Kartavya Path organised as part of 'Sewa Pakhwada' to mark the 75th birthday of PM Modi.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)

"Later in the day, multiple services will be dedicated to people at the Thyagraj Stadium event. US President Donald Trump also wished the prime minister on his birthday," he added.

Ministers Participate In The "Sewa Sankalp" Walk

Gupta and her ministers also participated in the "Sewa Sankalp" Walk on the Kartavya Path. During the walk, Gupta also did a small dance with folk dancers from Maharashtra. Sirsa also shook a leg to dhol beats.

Slogans of "Prime Minister Narendra Modi zindabad" and "Thank You Modiji" were raised during the walk.

Delhi: On PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, CM Rekha Gupta says, "Today, on Kartavya Path, the Seva Sankalp Walk is progressing with Viksit Bharat, marking a new journey of Delhi's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He has always celebrated his birthday…

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said Modi is counted among the most popular leaders of the country, and world leaders engage with him to uphold India's honour.

His colleague Pravesh Verma said common people and party workers are participating in cleanliness drives, blood donation and other such programmes. "Everyone is wishing PM Modi on his birthday in their own way. I also wish PM Modi and pray for his good health and long life," he added.

Earlier in the day, ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Mishra offered prayers at Margat Wale Hanuman Mandir and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for Modi's long life. Mishra organised a recital of Hanuman Chalisa at the temple in Kashmere Gate.

"On the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, we have come to Marghat Wale Hanuman Mandir. We pray to Lord Hanuman for his long life and protection," Mishra said.

Sirsa said that he prayed at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for Prime Minister Modi's long life so that he can continue to serve India. "Ever since he became the prime minister, Bharat's name has been recognised around the world."

