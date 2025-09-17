'Muslim-Mukt Bharat Is Their Dream': Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Assam’s AI-Generated Video Depicting Muslim-Majority State | File Pic

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned an AI-generated video posted on X by the official handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Assam unit on September 15.

Taking to the same social media platform on September 17, Owaisi wrote, "BJP Assam has posted a disgusting AI video that shows a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP… Their dream is a Muslim-mukt Bharat."

He added that the video exposes the "repulsive Hindutva ideology" and that the party views the very existence of Muslims in India as a problem.

Have a look at his statement here:

BJP Assam's 'Islamophobic' Post

The video posted by BJP drew severe criticism, with netizens accusing the ruling party of inciting "communal hatred" and "being Islamophobia".

The AI-generated clip portrays a fictional Muslim-majority Assam and depicts Muslims as land-grabbing illegal immigrants. It imagines a future without BJP rule, showing scenes of beef being legalised and alleged Pakistani influence. The content appears to be aimed at provoking fear about the consequences of losing BJP governance in Assam.

The video also features Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi addressing the public in the backdrop of a Pakistani flag.

The video also reflects the party’s focus on communal and cultural issues, such as Assam’s recent public beef ban, a part of its broader Hindutva narrative.

Phrases like “Pakistan link party” and “illegal migrants” in the video, echo past rhetoric used to stoke tensions within the communities. Netizens also accused BJP of spreading division and misinformation, similar to earlier controversies involving Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The caption of the post read, "We can’t let this dream of Paaijaan to be true!!”

Have a look at it here:

Other users on X also expressed their outrage. “This is so disturbing, so hateful, so xenophobic, and so genocidal in its own way,” wrote one user, Another user criticised the BJP for using its official platform to target minorities.

Have a look at some other reactions here:

The video, still live on @BJP4Assam, has sparked concerns over the use of artificial intelligence to spread politically charged and communal content.

It also reflects an attempt to stir fear among voters by portraying a specific religious community as a threat. No official response from BJP Assam has been released so far on the controversy yet.