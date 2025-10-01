'One Dubai Sheikh Wants To Have S#x Partner': Delhi Baba's Obscene WhatsApp Chats With Female Students Leaked (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: Days after the arrest of self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, his shocking WhatsApp chats of his alleged sexual harassment of female students surfaced online. In one of the chats , Saraswati was trying to arrange a meeting of a female student with a "Dubai Sheikh."

Notably, the self-styled godman was arrested on Sunday, September 28, from Uttar Pradesh's Agra. In the chats, Saraswati was using words like "baby" for female students. At least six WhatsApp chats were leaked online.

Here Is One Old The Leaked Chats, as reported by News18:

Delhi Baba: "One Dubai Sheikh wants to a sex partner, do you have any nice friend?"

Victim: "Koi nahi hai" (There is no one).

Delhi Baba: "How it's possible?"

Victim: "I don't know."

Delhi Baba: "Your any classmate? Junior?"

Victim: "I’ll go to sleep now; Will call you tomorrow"

Delhi Baba: "You Will not sleep with me?"

Victim: "Good night"

Delhi Baba: "Tell"

Leaked WhatsApp chat |

In another WhatsApp chat, probably with the same girl, the self-styled godman messaged her asking her to join him for "disco dance".

Delhi Baba: "Good morning my baby doll"

Victim: "Good evening sir what ur doing"

Delhi Baba: "Just doing some disco dance"

Victim: Wow sir osm (short for awesome)

Delhi Baba: "Do you want to join"

The self-styled godman, also the director of the reputed Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Delhi's posh Vasant Kunj, was arrested in Agra. The accused, also known as Partha Sarathy, is facing a criminal case for allegedly molesting 17 female students enrolled in post-graduate management diploma courses under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) scholarship category.

According to investigators, Chaitanyananda would call female students to his room late at night and threaten to fail them or reduce their grades if they resisted his advances.

On Monday, the Delhi Police took 'Swami' Chaitanyanand Saraswati to the institution he used to head and interrogated him regarding the "torture room" and CCTV locations.

As per officials, the self-styled godman fled on August 4, shortly after the institute received a complaint from the Indian Air Force headquarters accusing him of molesting female students.