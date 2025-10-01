VIDEO: YouTuber Goes Missing After Jumping Into Manjira River In Telangana's Sangareddy; Incident Caught On Camera

YouTuber Goes Missing After Jumping Into Manjira River In Telangana's Sangareddy (Screengrab) | X/ Pulse News

Sangareddy: A YouTuber reportedly jumped into the Manjira River in Telangana's Sangareddy District on Tuesday. The shocking incident was recorded on CCTV, and soon its video surfaced online. The YouTuber has been identified as Lokesh.

In the video, it can be seen that Lokesh stopped his car on the bridge over the river. After getting out of his car, he climbed the parapet of the bridge and jumped into the river. The incident took place in the Choutakur area near Shivvampet.

Video of YouTuber Jumping Into River:

After receiving the information, authorities rushed to the spot and launched an operation to trace Lokesh. However, the YouTuber is still missing. The reason why he took the extreme step is not known yet.

In the video, it could be seen that passersby did not notice the YouTuber when he was jumping into the river. Lokesh belongs to Jogipet Indiranagar Colony. he has reportedly been running a YouTube channel since last year.

The Police are scanning CCTVs installed in the region to get a clue about Lokesh.

Man Swept Away In Ganga River:

In June this year, a man lost his life in Haridwar in a shocking case of reel craze. He drowned into the river while his friend was recording the fatal moment on camera. The incident took place at Govindpuri Ghat. Identified as 40-year-old Vikas, resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, he had come to Uttarakhand on a pilgrimage with his friends.

While Vikas went into the river for a holy dip and taking 'Ganga snan', he crossed the railing and entered into deep water. Soon he was swept away by the strong current of water and drowned.