'No Fear Of Law', Former BJP MLA's Son Locks Entire Family In Their Own House In Varanasi, Builds Wall Boundary Outside Gate; Watch Video | X @tusharcrai

Varanasi: A shocking incident is circulating on the Internet from Varanasi, where a former BJP MLA, Sunita Singh's son, Prashant Singh, was caught expressing insolence towards a family. In a dispute over land and access to a pathway, he trapped the whole family in their house and also built a brick wall boundary outside the gate of their home after locking it to block the entry of the family members. The pleading family members recorded the whole scene on their phones.

The shocking incident came to light when the live video footage of Prashant Singh trapping the family in their own home went viral on social media. It is being said that a dispute emerged between the parties over land and access to a new pathway.

ऐसी होती,बनारसी गुंडई...

वाराणसी से शर्मनाक वीडियो, गाजीपुर के जमानिया विधानसभा की पूर्व बीजेपी विधायिका के बेटे की खुलेआम दबंगई।एक व्यक्ति के घर पर पर ताला जड़ा और गेट के सामने बाउंड्री बनवाना शुरू कर दिया। परिवार घर में कैद न कानून- पुलिस प्रशासन का भय और न ही मानवता? pic.twitter.com/EH4RSDgIQ3 — Tushar Rai (@tusharcrai) September 16, 2025

As seen in the video, Prashant Singh can be seen locking the entry gate of the home while labourers are building a brick wall outside the gate as a boundary so that none of the family members can go out of the house. The video was recorded by a trapped family member, who can be heard pleading to Prashant Singh to let go. Further, other family members can also be heard threatening him to take action with the help of videos as proof.

The video was reshared by @tusharcrai on X. The translated caption of the post reads, "This is what Banarasi goondagardi is like... A shameful video from Varanasi, the brazenness of the son of the former BJP MLA from Zamania assembly constituency in Ghazipur. He padlocked a person's house and started constructing a boundary in front of the gate. The family is trapped inside—no fear of law, police administration, or humanity?"

There are no other reports on the incident, and no official statement from the police has been made. According to the reports, the family has been trapped for over 24 hours.