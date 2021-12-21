Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray launches BEST app, Smart Card

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has launched the 'Chalo mobile application' and 'Chalo Bus card' today.

BEST follows its mantra of “Pudhe Chala”(move forward), by which it has modernised its services & fleet over the years. Furthermore, BEST has made commuting flexible by introducing tap to pay smart cards, super saver plans, and NCMC complaint cards. pic.twitter.com/jxUS4C2KHD — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 21, 2021

Commuters can book tickets online and have access to bus passes for purchase and renewal through the app and the Smart Card.

The 'Chalo app' will not only provide information about the location of the bus, expected time of arrival (ETA) to the nearest bus stop, but also give an indication if the bus is crowded or not. Card readers will also be installed in BEST buses.

For instance, if a 21-seater AC bus is nearing the bus stop which a passenger is interested to board, one can check if its seating is available. Sources said if the seats are available then it will indicate ‘green’ and if all seats are occupied then it will show ‘red’. This, however, doesn’t consider those passengers who will alight at the bus stop for which the passenger is checking the status.

Passengers who do not wish to purchase a ticket or bus pass via cash or mobile can use the BEST Card.

Earlier this September, the BEST committee gave a go-ahead to the app that was developed along with the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). The contract for developing and maintaining the app was awarded at a cost of Rs 85 crore for six years. The NCMC card can be used for travelling in all modes of transport. It needs to be tapped on the card reader fitted in buses while boarding and alighting. The conductors will also be given handheld devices for tapping these cards.

"Beyond providing flexible commute options for Mumbai, BEST is focused on digitisation of services, EV Bus Fleet, affordable fares, goals of using 100% alternate fuel buses by 2027, and a fleet size increase to 10,000 buses in the city, " Thackeray said.

"We are looking now to increase double-decker buses and induct hydrogen fuel buses into the fleet. Apart from this, from our district committee, we are committed to financially supporting BEST for better bus stops and illumination in dark streets for public safety," he further said.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 02:06 PM IST