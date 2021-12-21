COVID-19 | Mumbai: BMC issues fresh guidelines in wake of Omicron threat

The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has introduced new guidelines imposing fresh curbs in light of the Omicron variant threat.

According to the new guidelines, people upto 50 percent capacity are allowed in closed spaces while 25 percent capacity are allowed in open spaces.

The guidelines also mandated that 6 feet distance social distance and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) is necessary at gatherings.

"In case of any programme/ function/ gathering/ wedding/ party/ meeting, activity or happening whether, social, religious or political in enclosed / closed spaces, people up to 50 percent of the capacity of the space will he allowed by strictly following 6 feet by 6 feet distance and Covid Appropriate Behaviour-CAB," the guidelines stated.

"In cases of any programme/ function/ gathering/ wedding/ party/ meeting, activity or happening whether, social, religious or political, in open to sky spaces, people up to 25 percent of the capacity of the space will be allowed by strictly following 6 feet by 6 feet distance and Covid Appropriate Behaviour-CAB," the guidelines said.

In any gathering that exceeds 200 people, written permission must be obtained from the Assistant Commissioner or local ward, who will also be required to send their representatives to supervise whether Covid Appropriate Behaviour is being followed.

"In cases where the owner/ hoteliers or organisers claim that the capacity of their space / open space is such that after following Covid Appropriate Behaviour-CAB and 6 feet by 6 feet distance between individuals, is more than 200 people, then in all such cases prior written permission of Assistant Commissioner of concern Municipal ward shall be obtained by them," the guidelines said further.

"In case a total number of people present for any programme/ function/ gathering/ wedding/ party/ meeting, activity or happening whether, social, religious or political, exceeds 200 people, Assistant Commissioner or local ward shall send their representatives to supervise, as observers, any such gathering and to ensure that there is strict adherence to the rules regarding Covid Appropriate Behaviour- CAB and any other rules prescribed by the State Government from time to time," the guidelines said.

The notice also said that violations will be punished under sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 12:10 PM IST