Thane Police Launch Major ITMS Drive: 350 Smart Cameras To Monitor Traffic Violations, Over 7,500 Challans Issued In Pilot

Thane traffic police install ITMS smart cameras to track violations | Representative Image

Thane: The Thane police have taken a major step toward improving road safety and ensuring disciplined traffic movement. A total of 350 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras are being installed at major intersections across the city. So far, twelve high-tech CCTV cameras have been operational under a pilot project within the Thane Commissionerate.

Thousands of Challans Issued

According to officials, over 7,500 vehicles have already been fined for violating motor vehicle rules, with e-challans issued based on footage captured by the system.

High-Tech Cameras at Cadbury Junction

Within just 15 days, 12 cameras were installed at key junction at Cadbury junction in Thane. These high-tech cameras have proven effective in capturing high-resolution images even at night and transmitting them instantly to traffic police for prompt action.

Police Confirmation and Warning

Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), confirmed that the ITMS will be fully deployed with around 350 CCTV cameras. So far, only twelve cameras have been installed at one Cadbury junction in the Thane Commissinerate.

He urged citizens to strictly follow traffic rules to avoid penalties. “Drivers must remain responsible on the roads. The traffic police will issue challans if violations of the Motor Vehicle Act are detected,” Shirsat said.

Also Watch:

Violation Statistics and Accident Data

The traffic police reported that out of 7,500 cases, 3,500 were for signal jumping and 3,500 were for not wearing helmets. It is noted that a total of road accident fatalities reported were around 140, in which 137 people died without helmets in a year. There are a total of 87,000 auto rickshaws in Thane city, while there are 57,000 auto rickshaws in Kalyan.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/