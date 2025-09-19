Maharashtra News: MNS Stages ‘Bhik Mango’ Protest Over Pothole-Ridden Roads In Karjat

MNS workers stage ‘Bhik Mango’ protest in Karjat demanding pothole-free roads | File Photo

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a unique ‘Bhik Mango’ (begging) protest in Karjat on Thursday to highlight the worsening condition of roads riddled with potholes despite crores of rupees being spent on repairs and resurfacing.

March Led By District President

Led by district president Jitendra Patil, MNS workers marched from Sai Mandir in Neral to Karjat city, raising slogans such as “Fix potholes or vacate your chairs” and “Give alms to the administration.” The protest drew significant public attention, with participants symbolically collecting alms to demonstrate citizens’ plight.

Public Frustration Over Poor Repairs

The agitation comes amid growing anger among residents who say that poor-quality repair works have left even newly resurfaced roads battered with potholes. The problem disrupted Ganeshotsav festivities too, with devotees facing difficulties during processions due to unsafe roads.

Funds Collected Deposited In CM Relief Fund

During the protest, MNS workers collected Rs 1,240, which was later deposited into the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as a symbolic gesture.

Warning Of Intensified Agitation

Issuing a stern warning, the party said that if roads in Karjat taluka are not made pothole-free within the next 8–10 days, it will intensify its agitation.

Participation By Party Leaders

Along with Patil, district secretary Akshay Mahale, taluka president Yashwant Bhavare, deputy taluka president Swapnil Shelke, city unit heads from Neral and Karjat, women office bearers, and several MNS workers participated in the demonstration.

Attention On Civic Authorities

The protest has once again drawn the administration’s attention to the need for urgent and durable road repairs to ensure public safety.

