 Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) & MNS Protest At Sindhu Bridge Against Road-Blocking Police Barricades | VIDEO
Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena jointly staged a protest on Thursday at Sindhu Bridge, opposing police barricades placed in the middle of the road, which were causing inconvenience to citizens, traders, and leading to traffic congestion.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) & MNS Protest At Sindhu Bridge Against Road-Blocking Police Barricades | X|@ShivsenaUBTComm

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held a joint protest at Sindhu Bridge to oppose police barricades that had been placed in the middle of the road on Thursday. These barricades were reportedly causing significant inconvenience to residents, traders, and daily commuters by obstructing smooth traffic flow and creating congestion.

The protestors demanded immediate removal or relocation of the barricades. The barricades were shifted to the side of the road, clearing the path for citizens and easing the traffic situation.

Watch Video:

Several key leaders and party members were present during the protest. Among them were Division Chief Santosh Shinde, Women’s Division Organiser Yugandharatai Salvi, MNS Vice President Arvind Gavde, and Sub-Division Officer Vaibhav Shinde. Office-bearers from South Mumbai, along with Shiv Sainiks, MNS workers, and members of the Women’s Front, actively participated in the demonstration.

Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS Hold Joint Rally in Nashik Demanding Arrest of Absconding BJP Corporator Uddhav Nimse

In another incident, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) jointly organised a public rally titled Jan Aakrosh Morcha in Nashik on Friday, following the alleged murder of Rahul Dhotre from Panchavati. The rally saw massive public participation, reflecting widespread anger and concern over the incident.

Addressing the crowd, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut questioned the whereabouts of former BJP corporator Uddhav Nimse, who is currently absconding. He stated, “Where has former corporator Uddhav Nimse gone and why is he not found? When one of your former corporators is on the run after murdering the victim, he goes to meet Minister Girish Mahajan. If the state’s Home Minister does not know who is protecting him, then you are unfit to rule.”

article-image

Raut further added, “This is a Janakrosh Morcha. When the public’s outcry takes to the streets, Nepal happens, Bangladesh happens. This march is to give this warning. The answer to why people took to the streets in Nepal is in Nashik. Huge corruption, loot of government money, huge drug trade, and young children are addicted to drugs. That is why people have come to the streets.”

