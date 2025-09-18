 Jalgaon: 15 Former Shiv Sena (UBT) Corporators Expected To Join BJP Ahead Of Civic Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon: 15 Former Shiv Sena (UBT) Corporators Expected To Join BJP Ahead Of Civic Polls

Jalgaon: 15 Former Shiv Sena (UBT) Corporators Expected To Join BJP Ahead Of Civic Polls

In a significant political development ahead of the municipal elections, 15 former corporators of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) are expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jalgaon during Navratri.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 01:09 AM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: 15 Former Shiv Sena (UBT) Corporators Expected To Join BJP Ahead Of Civic Polls (Representative Pic) | Representative Image

In a significant political development ahead of the municipal elections, 15 former corporators of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) are expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jalgaon during Navratri. The move is being seen as a major blow to the Uddhav Sena camp. 

The BJP had earlier expressed reservations about admitting these corporators, but senior party leader and minister Girish Mahajan has now backed their entry. Party insiders said Mahajan is determined to secure at least 67 out of the 75 seats in the upcoming Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) polls, up from the 57 seats the BJP won in 2018. 

In the last elections, the undivided Shiv Sena had secured 15 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won three. Congress and the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) failed to win a single seat. The political landscape has since changed, with Congress virtually absent in the district and the NCP weakened by internal splits. 

Read Also
BARTI, SARTHI Scholars On Hunger Strike In Pune Over Fellowship Delay; VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar...
article-image

Despite opposition from some BJP workers, who fear their chances of contesting could be reduced, Mahajan is pressing ahead with the induction. Sources indicated that the official entry of the 15 corporators into the BJP is likely to take place during the Navratri festival, signalling a fresh challenge for Shiv Sena (UBT) in Jalgaon.

FPJ Shorts
Andy Pycroft Cleared By ICC Amid Pakistan's Protest Over Handshake Incident: Reports
Andy Pycroft Cleared By ICC Amid Pakistan's Protest Over Handshake Incident: Reports
Mumbai News: BMC Begins Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Kandivali For Magathane–Goregaon 120-ft DP Road
Mumbai News: BMC Begins Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Kandivali For Magathane–Goregaon 120-ft DP Road
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Prime Accused In Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Indians To Southeast Asia
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Prime Accused In Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Indians To Southeast Asia
Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris Lobs The Ball To Saim Ayub But It Accidentally Hits Umpire In PAK vs UAE Match; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris Lobs The Ball To Saim Ayub But It Accidentally Hits Umpire In PAK vs UAE Match; Video

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon: 15 Former Shiv Sena (UBT) Corporators Expected To Join BJP Ahead Of Civic Polls

Jalgaon: 15 Former Shiv Sena (UBT) Corporators Expected To Join BJP Ahead Of Civic Polls

Nashik: Panic Grips Surgana As Earthquake Tremors Hit 7 Villages, No Damage Reported

Nashik: Panic Grips Surgana As Earthquake Tremors Hit 7 Villages, No Damage Reported

Jalgaon Cloudburst: Administration Begins Damage Survey As Rain Break Brings Relief

Jalgaon Cloudburst: Administration Begins Damage Survey As Rain Break Brings Relief

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Pune Lights Up With 3D Drone Show On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Pune Lights Up With 3D Drone Show On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

Nashik Leopard Terror: MP Rajabhau Waje Meets Forest Officials, Seeks Urgent Measures

Nashik Leopard Terror: MP Rajabhau Waje Meets Forest Officials, Seeks Urgent Measures